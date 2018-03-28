Creating a Helm Repo with Github

Next step in learning helm is being able to take an existing helm package and put it in your own repo.
There are ways to do this with github pages. I don’t really want mess withthat right now, how can I use a Github repo to host my changes to the deployment?
For installing helm and an additional demo please see part 1 of this series.
https://blog.2vcps.io/2018/03/27/getting-started-with-helm-for-k8s/
Create the package
The helm package commands take the files with the directory and puts them into a tgz file. This package is what will be used when we deploy the chart.
Second command I run is the helm repo index . This creates the index file that is used when adding and querying the repo. Without this file helm repo add will fail.
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ ls
Chart.yaml index.yaml minecraft-0.2.0.tgz README.md templates values.yaml
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ helm repo index .
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ tree .
.
├── Chart.yaml
├── index.yaml
├── minecraft-0.2.0.tgz
├── README.md
├── templates
│ ├── datadir-pvc.yaml
│ ├── deployment.yaml
│ ├── _helpers.tpl
│ ├── minecraft-svc.yaml
│ ├── NOTES.txt
│ ├── rcon-svc.yaml
│ └── secrets.yaml
└── values.yaml
Push to GitHub
The next step is to push the changed files to github. This post doesn’t go over setting up github and creating a new repository.
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ git add .
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ git commit -m "new package"
[master 3905900] new package
2 files changed, 3 insertions(+), 3 deletions(-)
rewrite minecraft-0.2.0.tgz (99%)
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ git push
Username for 'https://github.com': 2vcps
Password for 'https://[email protected]':
Counting objects: 4, done.
Delta compression using up to 4 threads.
Compressing objects: 100% (4/4), done.
Writing objects: 100% (4/4), 12.14 KiB | 0 bytes/s, done.
Total 4 (delta 2), reused 0 (delta 0)
remote: Resolving deltas: 100% (2/2), completed with 2 local objects.
To https://github.com/2vcps/helm-pure-mc.git
3c72998..3905900 master -> master
Add the Repo to Helm
First get the raw path where the index.yaml lives. Easily do this by click the index.yaml to view it, thing click raw on Github. Then do a helm repo add <url>
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/2vcps/helm-pure-mc/master/
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ helm repo add helm-pure-mc https://raw.githubusercontent.com/2vcps/helm-pure-mc/master/
"helm-pure-mc" has been added to your repositories
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ helm repo update
Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories...
...Skip local chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "helm-pure-mc" chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "jupyterhub" chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "stable" chart repository
Update Complete. ? Happy Helming!?
Only grab the path!
Now Install using helm
In this step we are going to install the chart and test it out. helm install <path to chart> -n <name for release>
Note: Right now releases cannot have uppercase characters.
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ helm install helm-pure-mc/minecraft -n minecraftforthepeople
NAME: minecraftforthepeople
LAST DEPLOYED: Wed Mar 28 06:12:44 2018
NAMESPACE: default
STATUS: DEPLOYED
RESOURCES:
==> v1/Secret
NAME TYPE DATA AGE
minecraftforthepeople-minecraft Opaque 1 0s
==> v1/PersistentVolumeClaim
NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS AGE
minecraftforthepeople-minecraft-datadir Pending pure 0s
==> v1/Service
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
minecraftforthepeople-minecraft NodePort 10.111.136.14 <none> 25565:31812/TCP 0s
==> v1beta1/Deployment
NAME DESIRED CURRENT UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE
minecraftforthepeople-minecraft 1 1 1 0 0s
==> v1/Pod(related)
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
minecraftforthepeople-minecraft-8689d4b76b-tx2tj 0/1 ContainerCreating 0 0s
NOTES:
Get the IP address of your Minecraft server by running these commands in the
same shell:
export NODE_PORT=$(kubectl get --namespace default \
-o jsonpath="{.spec.ports[0].nodePort}" services minecraftforthepeople-minecraft)
export NODE_IP=$(kubectl get nodes --namespace default \
-o jsonpath="{.items[0].status.addresses[0].address}")
echo "You'll need to expose this node through your security groups/firewall"
echo "for it to be world-accessible."
echo $NODE_IP:$NODE_PORT
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ export NODE_PORT=$(kubectl get --namespace default \
> -o jsonpath="{.spec.ports[0].nodePort}" services minecraftforthepeople-minecraft)
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ export NODE_IP=$(kubectl get nodes --namespace default \
> -o jsonpath="{.items[0].status.addresses[0].address}")
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ echo "You'll need to expose this node through your security groups/firewall"
You'll need to expose this node through your security groups/firewall
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ echo "for it to be world-accessible."
for it to be world-accessible.
[email protected]:~/minecraft$ echo $NODE_IP:$NODE_PORT
10.21.230.90:31812
Make Data
List Deployed Charts (aka Releases)
[email protected]:~$helm list
Run this command to see your deployed charts
Update the Release
So I modified my release. I can’t auto accpet the EULA. Legal teams cringe at that kind of thing.
Also maybe I want to change the image for my App, because it has the new code or something.
[email protected]:~$helm upgrade --set minecraft.Server.eula=true minecraftforthepeople helm-pure-mc/minecraft
Important thing to notice since I cannot mark the values.yaml file to always accept the EULA for each user, we have to override the defualt setting with the –set flag. In this case we are actively accepting the eula, this makes legal people happy. You may have other settings that need to be set per environment or some other reason.
Bring it Home
Concluding, we have taken an existing helm chart and modified it for our needs. Packaged it and pushed it to our github repo. Then we took that repo and added it to helm. Using helm we were able to deploy the application and upgrade it later. This moves us closer to the “cloud native” model for this application. Next post I am going to take an existing home grown application and package it in helm. At that point we will be able to let devs run test/qa then give that same code to prod operations team for the same deployment.