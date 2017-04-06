Kubernetes Anywhere and PhotonOS Template

If you are like me and *skim* instructions you could be in for hours of “Why do all my nodes have the same IP?” When you power on the Photon OS template the startup sequence generates a machine ID (and mac address). So even though I powered it back off, the cloning processes was producing identical VM’s for my kubernetes cluster. Those not hip to networking this is bad for communication.

Also, don’t try to be a good VMware Admin cad convert that VM to a VM Template. The Kubernetes Anywhere script won’t find it.

IF you do like me and skip a few lines reading (happens right) make sure to check this documenation out on Photon OS. It will help get you on the right track.

https://github.com/vmware/photon/blob/master/docs/photon-admin-guide.md#clearing-the-machine-id-of-a-cloned-instance-for-dhcp

This is clearly marked in the documentation now.