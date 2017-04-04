Setting Docker_gwbridge Subnet

I had an issue with the Docker Swarm subnet automatically generated when I do:

$docker swarm init

Basically it was choosing the subnet my VPN connection was using to assign an IP to my machine on the internal network. Obviously this wreaked havoc on me being able to connect to the docker hosts I was working with in our lab.

I decided it would be worth it to create the docker_gwbridge network and assign the CIDR subnet for the network that would not overlap with the VPN.

$docker network create –subnet 192.168.249.0/24 docker_gwbridge

I did this before I created the swarm cluster. So far everything is working fine in the lab and I am able to SSH to the Docker Host and connect to the services I am testing on those machines. There may be other issues and I will report back as I find them.